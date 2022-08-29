Nicolle Wallace Calls Lindsey Graham a ‘Sad Little Man’ After Claire McCaskill Labels Him a ‘Kook’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace called Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a ‘”sad little man” Monday after former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) labeled him a “kook.”

McCaskill joined Deadline: White House where she discussed Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s (R-IL) opposition to electing fringe GOP candidates.

The Republican congressman told NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday there is no place for election deniers in Congress.

Kinzinger said Republicans who deny the results of the 2020 election should be defeated by Democrats, no matter how far-left they are.

Wallace aired the portion of the interview and asked McCaskill for her thoughts.

McCaskill said:

Well, I think I’m, right now in the part of my state where Trump is very, very popular, and it is a real head scratcher for me, and the thing that is the saddest about this is I don’t know exactly what Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, what in their background separated them from the crowd. And there are a few others, and Mitt Romney had his moments and there were others, that did the right thing in terms of certifying the election.

McCaskill argued Senate Minority Leader Mitch Mcconnell (R-KY) wants Trump in the Republican Party’s rearview mirror.

“He’s not happy with what Lindsay Graham is doing,” McCaskill said. “He called former president Trump a kook when he was running.”

She added:

Lindsay Graham has kind of turned into a kook now. He’s a kook because he’s a lawyer. He’s a former military prosecutor. He knows the difference between Hillary Clinton’s case and this case. He knows they’re factually different. He knows every prosecutor has to look at the facts and apply the law. So he knows better. So that means he is somebody who is embracing violence over the rule of law, that makes him a kook.

Wallace concluded of Graham, “He is a sad little man.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

