Nicolle Wallace Calls Out Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham for ‘Fearmongering and Racism’ on Afghan Refugees

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace slammed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham for “horrific fearmongering and racism” over the prospect of America accepting Afghan refugees.

The U.S. has been scrambling to evacuate allies in Afghanistan, and there has been significant bipartisan support for helping refugees come to America.

On Monday night, however, Carlson likened the idea to America being “invaded,” and Ingraham asked if it’s “really our responsibility to welcome” the people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban taking over.

Wallace showed both of their comments on Tuesday, expressing just how “revolted” she is by it.

The Bulwark editor-at-large Charlie Sykes, who wrote about “the right’s anti-refugee jihad” earlier in the day, said “this is their comfort zone, to talk about ‘replacement theory.'”

He brought up similar fearmongering from Charlie Kirk and said, “In their minds, there’s nothing incoherent or hypocritical or inconsistent about attacking Joe Biden for not to doing more to protect these people, but then building the wall to prevent them from coming here. And it is xenophobia, it is fearmongering.”

Wallace added this:

These are people that had to make a choice. So far away from here, so far away from the cozy climate-controlled studios at Fox News headquarters, in Afghanistan. They had to choose between America and their country, and the Taliban, and they chose us, from all the way over there. The notion that their sort of horrific fearmongering and racism doesn’t carve out the men and women in Afghanistan who kept our soldiers alive for two decades is a new level of reprehensible.

Boston Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr said that “vilifying Afghans, vilifying anybody who is Muslim” is not new, recalling “xenophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment” in America after 9/11.

Wallace noted at one point she has seen “a couple of folks on Fox trying to argue the points that both of you are making, that this is what we owe to the people that literally kept our soldiers alive,” but questioned whether “any of those voices will prevail.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

