MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace made a guest appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show on Friday night where she forcefully condemned Republicans for being complicit in empowering President Donald Trump’s norm-breaking, pointing to his late Friday night commutation of his longtime confidante Roger Stone as but another example of what their fecklessness has wrought.

Maddow, after pointing out that Stone strongly hinted that he suffered from federal prosecution because he refused to testify against Trump, noted that the president’s commutation had all the earmarks of payback to a loyal crony. “If it’s that blatant, if he is willing to say, listen, commute my sentence because I was protecting you. What’s the — if — I mean, if Republicans don’t mind that, what’s the correction to that? What door doesn’t that open?”

“There is no correction,” a clearly disgusted Wallace fired back. “And Republicans. Who? Who? The Republican governors, who have thrown up in their states to surging coronavirus cases? The zombies in the Senate who acquitted Donald Trump after refusing to hear from John Bolton? I mean, here is the problem. You pull the fire alarm. Who’s coming? There’s nobody coming.”

“I am also heartened that Adam Schiff sees some heroes. But they’re ostracized, they’re unemployed, and they are on an island. I, you know — where is everybody else? I mean, there are a whole lot of people who know just how bad this is,” she added. “And the fact that this is where we are that, that guy, who was prosecuted by Donald Trump’s own Justice Department, has been commuted. With [Attorney General] Bill Barr, at least, as — as — as exasperated as he’s described to me tonight, as against this move as I’m told he was, he won’t be gone tomorrow. And someone with a compass, someone who cares about that department, someone who cares about that building, someone who cares about their legacy will be gone in the morning. [White House Counsel] Pat Cipollone won’t be gone in the morning, either.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]