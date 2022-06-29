Nicolle Wallace Cracks Up at Bret Baier’s Skeptical Response to Trump’s Jan. 6 Denials: ‘It’s Ludicrous!’

Nicolle Wallace couldn’t help but snicker on Wednesday after she approvingly aired a clip of Bret Baier offering a skeptical reaction to statements from Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a onetime aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. She testified that on Jan. 6, 2021, the head of Trump’s Secret Service detail told her the president lunged at the steering wheel on his way back from his rally at the Ellipse in a vain attempt to get the driver to bring him to the Capitol.

In another incident, she said Trump became so irate, he threw his lunch against the wall of the White House dining room. During her testimony, Trump posted denials on his social media site, Truth Social.

“Recognizing how damaging Hutchinson’s accounts were, the twice-impeached ex-president immediately attacked her in multiple tweets,” Wallace stated. “I don’t know if we’d call them that, on his own social network. Even that was called out by Fox News.”

She then aired a clip of Baier’s reaction.

“We are now hearing from the former president on various posts where he questions her accuracy,” Baier noted in the clip. “He goes after her directly. He says he doesn’t know who she is and said he didn’t lunge at the Secret Service agent in The Beast. That didn’t happen, he says. He didn’t throw his lunch against the wall, that didn’t happen and that she’s lying.”

Baier observed, “Cassidy Hutchison is under oath on Capitol Hill. The president is on truth social making his statements.”

Wallace giggled, adding, “It made me laugh the first couple times I heard it. It’s ludicrous!”

An unnamed source with the Secret Service told NBC News the agents involved in the alleged lunging incident are prepared to testify under oath that it didn’t happen. If true, that would not necessarily mean that Hutchinson was lying, considering she made clear she was relaying what she had heard secondhand.

