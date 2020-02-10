Nicolle Wallace Erupts on DOJ for Taking Giuliani Info: ‘Rudy Writes Crap on Napkins!… This Is Bananas!’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace flipped out today in response to the news of the DOJ taking the Ukraine information collected by Rudy Giuliani.

Yesterday Lindsey Graham said he spoke with Barr and confirmed that the DOJ has “created a process” wherein Giuliani could send his info to the DOJ. Barr confirmed it today.

“What? Rudy writes crap on napkins and hands them to Lev Parnas!”

And regarding Graham’s comments, she asked, “What the bleep was nat?… He’s under criminal investigation by SDNY. They have him indicted for felonies, Lev Parnas and lev’s partner. And they wrote stuff on hotel napkins! So they took their napkins and gave them to the attorney general?!”

“This is bananas!” she added. “This is what give, like, the 22-year-old oppo guy at the RNC.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

