MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace took time out of a segment with yet another ex-Trump administration official blasting the White House’ incompetence to express her own regret for publicly defending Sarah Palin as qualified to be Sen. John McCain’s vice presidential pick 12 years ago.

Wallace, who was a senior adviser for McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, acknowledged to former Trump DHS official Elizabeth Neumann during her Monday show that she had privately felt regret about her role in attempting to get Palin one heartbeat away from the most important job in the world.

“I want to ask you something that is going to get lost on Twitter as sounding unnecessarily harsh, so I want to give it this frame,” Wallace said, teeing up her confession. “I feel remorse for my role in the final weeks of the McCain/Palin effort, that I was part of an effort to suggest in interviews and otherwise that she was ready to be president if she had to step in to that role. And I’ve tried to live a life to sort of make good with the universe.”

“Do you feel remorse, does Olivia [Troye] feel remorse for what you just articulated, which is that Donald Trump is complicit in the deaths of 200,000 people dying, which didn’t have to be the case?” Wallace added in a question to Neumann.

“[Troye] was a career civil servant that was detailed to the White House. And in that context, I think she was doing the best she could, given her role,” Neumann offered. “I know when we were — when I was on the inside and constantly assessing, is it time to leave? It really came down to, can I do more good by staying? Or is it time for me to leave because I’m just so disgusted by some of the activities that I’m seeing? And depending on the work that you do or the role that you had, I think the answer might be different for everybody. But I’m sure it will be the type of thing that we spend time thinking about over the next few years.”

“I’m 12 years in and I still spend time thinking about it, so I assure you it will hit you at the strangest moments,” Wallace said in response.

