MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace was awestruck as she reacted to President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 victory speech.

Wallace was on with Brian Williams to react to Biden’s address, and she began by remarking that the president-elect “was rewarded for a lifetime of service” as an American politician.

I worked for people that disagreed with Joe Biden on policy, but I never met a person in all my years in politics who didn’t think he had the country’s interests in mind in everything he did, in everything he does. You cannot look at these two families and not see a starkly different picture than the current First Family and whether that’s preferable or not is up for everyone else to make that assessment but this is the Biden family, the Harris family. This is a real American moment and it is a change.

Wallace added that she was “so struck” by Biden’s consistency in calling for America’s divisions to heal, even though she noted it is an open question of whether that will be possible. She also gave him kudos for using part of his speech to reach out to President Donald Trump’s supporters.

“He has a political skill set that really is not often on display on this stage of this size,” Wallace said. “And really with what he’s determined to do, unite this country, he has used every opportunity in every speech to make it clear that is his priority.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

