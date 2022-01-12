MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace questioned why the FBI is not doing more to stop the spread of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories on Wednesday.

Wallace referred to the story of Ray Epps, a man who was seen on video attempting to inspire others to enter the Capitol last January. The Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the riot has said Epps was not a federal law enforcement officer — despite a bevy of right-wing allegations to the contrary.

On Deadline: White House, the host aired a clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight from Tuesday in which the host referred to the case of Epps, and questioned why the Jan. 6 committee will not issue a specific statement to clarify that Epps was in no way, shape or form involved in the Capitol riot as an agent or informant for the government.

The implication was that Epps might have been somehow involved in planning or coordinating the riot with the help of, or at the direction of, federal agents.

The Carlson segment was followed an hour later by an appearance on Hannity, wherein Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also questioned Epps’ alleged involvement, something he did earlier in the day in an official capacity at a Senate hearing.

Wallace, when referring to Carlson and Cruz, slammed those who question whether Epps was working with the federal government. When discussing the Epps theory with guests Luke Broadwater and Frank Figliuzzi, Wallace quoted the committee’s official statement on Epps.

The Committee said:

The Select Committee is aware of unsupported claims that Ray Epps was an FBI informant based on the fact that he was on the FBI Wanted list and then was removed from that list without being charged. Mr. Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on January 5th or 6th or at any other time, and that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.

Wallace then wondered aloud why the FBI does not get involved to prevent such theories from spreading to the “MAGA base.”

The host said:

Frank, when I was young I watched Schoolhouse Rock, how a bill becomes a lie, and I am now intent on understanding how a lie becomes a truth to the MAGA base,” Wallace said. “I know Tim spends a lot of time in this space, and for that I am grateful and sorry. But I want to understand, Frank, in your view, what this case is about, and what is isn’t about, and how it gets so much life? Is there more that the FBI can do to knock these stories down before they take hold in front of so many people?

Figliuzzi responded by going after Carlson, Fox News, and Cruz.

“Well, this is a fascinating tale of how a lie just grabs certain segments of the public,” Figliuzzi said. “But I think in this case, look you have already traced the thread from Tucker Carlson, Fox News, right to Ted Cruz. And it becomes legitimatized the moment somebody on the Senate starts repeating the nonsense.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com