MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blasted White House counselor Kellyanne Conway today for asking a reporter his ethnicity in a strange exchange.

Wallace opened by saying the nation is “waiting to see if Republicans, or even a single Republican, will come out against racism today.”

The House is taking up a resolution to condemn President Donald Trump. Earlier this afternoon Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s tweets racist, and Republican Rep. Doug Collins objected and said her remarks should be stricken from the record.

Wallace brought up how some Republicans, during the 2016 campaign were plenty comfortable condemning Trump, with Lindsey Graham once calling him “a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot.”

As for Conway, Wallace was appalled by the White House counselor asking a reporter “what’s your ethnicity?”:

“As a former White House staffer who stood in that spot and spoke on behalf of a president, I’m fairly confident that I would have been fired on the spot for demanding that a reporter disclose his or her ethnicity to me before I answer his question.”

Wallace went on to contract Conway’s remarks with her husband’s in the Washington Post yesterday saying it’s unequivocally clear Trump is a racist.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

