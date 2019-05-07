MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace suggested Democrats have “all the cover” the need to impeach President Donald Trump, as she argued that polls showing the unpopularity of impeachment would prove they aren’t doing it for political purposes.

“I don’t understand why the Democrats don’t see the political unpopularity of impeachment as their cover to simply do the right thing,” Wallace said on today’s edition of Deadline: White House. “If it were popular, they would be accused of doing a politically expedient political play to punish the president. That it’s unpopular gives them all the cover they should need to do the right thing.”

“Joe Scarborough is right, there is no functioning Republican Party,” she added.

She went on to ask former DNC senior advisor Doug Thornell “why wouldn’t Democrats see” the unpopularity of impeachment “as an opportunity to do just what Joe said. Just what they do in [West Wing creator] Aaron Sorkin scripts.”

“We’re not fighting the fights that are popular, we’re fighting the fight that need fighting,” Wallace continued. “Is this not a fight that needs fighting?”

“I disagree that Dems aren’t fighting it,” Thornell replied, to which Wallace shot back, “Pelosi’s position is not to be goaded into impeachment.”

“I think what her position is that if we go to impeachment, we need to make the case, the American public needs to behind it, and there needs to be some sense that Senate Republicans would actually — even a handful of them, would vote to convict the man,” Thornell added.

Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told an audience at Cornell University that “Trump is goading us to impeach him.”

“That’s what he’s doing. Every single day, he’s just like taunting, taunting, taunting because he knows that it would be very divisive in the country, but he doesn’t really care,” she said. “He just wants to solidify his base.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

