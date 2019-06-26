MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and her panel today speculated about what could happen at Robert Mueller‘s public hearing and whether or not it will be consequential, but they expect things to get “ugly.”

Mueller indicated in his recent public remarks that any testimony from his office would not go beyond what the report says. Wallace said even if Trump is very dismissive overall and blasting Mueller, “He gets the power of television and he got the power of Christine Blasey Ford that morning [she testified].

Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said he worries things are going to get “ugly,” noting, “We’ve already heard people say the hearing’s going to get ugly. We’re going to see an American hero denigrated by certain members of Congress. And that is going to be really, really disgusting to see happening with a man like Mueller. But I’m predicting it’s going to get ugly before that. I don’t think the White House can constrain themselves.”

He said he expects the White House to try and “constrain Mueller as tightly as they can” ahead of his July 17th testimony.

Wallace agreed and added, “I checked the Fox News website before I came out here just to know what that’s going to look like. It’s a good place. They don’t hide their ugly plans very well. And there on the Fox News website was the plan for the hearing, that the president’s allies are going to go after the FBI and go after the ‘oranges’ of the investigation as Donald Trump calls them.”

Figliuzzi said since most people haven’t read the Mueller report, a lot of what happens in the hearing will still resonate. “That alone makes Mueller’s testimony valuable.”

