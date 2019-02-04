Nicolle Wallace on Leaked Schedules: ‘Truth Bomb Has Been Detonated,’ Trump ‘Doesn’t Do Much of Anything’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace opened her show today by saying the leak of President Donald Trump‘s private schedules is “either the greatest act of insubordination in modern political history or the bravest act of a White House whistleblower.”

The schedules from November to January, leaked to Axios, show around 60% of the president’s scheduled time being “executive time.”

Wallace said whatever the motivations, “The truth bomb has been detonated––Donald Trump doesn’t do much of anything as president.”

She told Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond she used to be part of the group of people that received these schedules in the Bush White House “and I’ve never seen anything like what you guys reported.”

McCammond noted that a lot of the executive time we know about because of the tweeting and TV-watching, but some of it concerns Trump using executive time “to obscure meetings that he doesn’t want other West Wing officials to know about right away.”

