MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday if Republicans really want to stand by Donald Trump even after the violent storming of the Capitol, “knock yourself out.”

On Tuesday 45 Republican senators — including Mitch McConnell — voted to dismiss the impeachment trial out of hand on Tuesday. Only five Republicans dissented.

Wallace, after touting her colleague Joe Scarborough’s “epic rant” against senators wanting to move on, said, “Republicans want to stand with Donald Trump on inciting an insurrection, knock yourself out. You’ll make the job of burning the party to the ground faster and easier.”

She brought up a DHS warning today that read in part, “DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot; however, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.”

The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker recalled covering Trump back in 2015 and recalled telling editors, “We need a reporter at every single Trump event, because pretty soon things are going to get violent and going to want to have someone on the ground to cover it.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

