MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace again knocked Democrats in the Senate Monday for not stepping up more on voting rights in the wake of laws Republicans are pushing around the country.

On Monday Wallace talked about the voting rights speech President Joe Biden is set to deliver Tuesday and calls from Democrats that the Senate majority needs to step up to protect voting rights.

“There is extreme peril,” Wallace said, “in the Democratic party’s current frame on this issue. The Democratic construct politically is that pushing moderates to abandon the filibuster is more dicey than allowing 389 voting restrictions to move through 48 state houses. Democrats are wrong. Spend 5 minutes watching Fox News and you will see that Republicans aren’t even pretending anymore that these laws are really about election fraud or election integrity.”

She even remarked that “Democrats could be as complicit as Republicans if they rely on the same old tactics for a whole new kind of war against GOP disinformation and a real slide toward anti-democratic measures.”

Wallace noted how Democratic legislators in Texas are actually leaving the state to prevent Republicans from passing new election laws.

The MSNBC host expressed similar frustrations last week, saying Democrats in Washington are being too “complacent” on this issue.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

