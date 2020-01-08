MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace was left positively stunned this afternoon by the angry commentary from Senator Mike Lee (R- UT) after lawmakers were briefed on Iran.

Lee was absolutely pissed off after the briefing, calling it “probably the worst briefing at least on a military issue I’ve see” and saying the answers being provided by briefers were both insulting and inadequate. The Utah Republican said it got him so frustrated he is supporting the War Powers resolution being introduced by Democratic colleague Tim Kaine.

“This is a huge deal,” Wallace said. “That guy, right there, Senator Lee, he’s a Republican. The Republicans in the Senate are by and large zombies, walking along as Donald Trump obliterates things like truth, the rule of law, and respect for our institutions. He just left a briefing where he was a little peeved that the party’s respect for truth, the rule of law, and congressional debate and institutions has been obliterated.”

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything like that in the Trump presidency to date,” she added.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]