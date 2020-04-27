MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Monday that President Donald Trump’s continued failings in briefings are exposing not just his weakness, but the weakness of a staff that won’t do more to step in.

Steve Schmidt said Trump “lacks all of the qualities that you would want to see in a leader in this type of moment of profound crisis” and that the briefings have become “a daily barrage of self-pity.”

Wallace remarked, “It also reveals the weakness of a White House staff when a president fails over and over and over again it reveals the man, but it also reveals the weakness of the people around him to stage any sort of intervention or any sort of effort to save him from himself.”

She noted the concerns from some Republican allies about Trump’s reelection chances.

Karine Jean-Pierre expressed skepticism of the reporting about briefings being scaled back because “he can’t help himself, Nicolle, he needs this. This feeds in this ego he has. It allows him to be the center of attention that he so wishes for.”



