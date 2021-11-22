Nigel Farage Goes on Fox & Friends and Immediately Connects Waukesha Parade Tragedy to US Southern Border

Details are still emerging from a deadly incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday afternoon, when a speeding SUV barrelled through a Christmas parade, killing five people so far and injuring 40, according to most recent police reports.

Fox & Friends producers invited British politician, Brexit architect, and populist Nigel Farage on Monday morning airwaves. Alongside Will Cain, they immediately connected the deadly events to immigration problems at the Southern US border, clearly suggesting that this was likely to happen as a terrorist attack. However, no direct evidence to support that has yet emerged.

“I don’t want to make connections where they might not yet exist,” opened Will Cain, before he did that exact thing, immediately connecting these deadly events to similar terrorist attacks that have occurred in Europe and New York City. “Here is one thing we can observe very objectively. These kinds of mass gatherings become vulnerable targets for those who wish to do ill. And you have seen that already in Europe.”

“Yes. Of course. You know, we had the truck bombings of Christmas markets when a large number of families were gathered together having a nice evening out,” Farage noted. “You are right, the bigger the crowd in a sense the easier the target they are.” Farage then mentioned a connection to the US Southern border to a failed terrorist attack in England on Sunday the 14th of November.

“This individual had illegally come into the U.K., applied for refugee status, been refused, and, yet not been deported pretending to embrace Christianity but, in fact, he was a radical Islamist terrorist.,” Farage said, “And I think the lesson from that,” he continued “If you allow people into your country and you haven’t got a clue who they are, and you don’t when you catch them, being their illegally with no good purpose, get rid of them, you are putting yourself in a very, very vulnerable position and that debate we’re now having promptly in this country.”

Cain followed by noting how the U.S. is “stacking vulnerabilities” of “allowing mass groups of people to come in.”

Critics might see Cain and Farage exploiting this tragedy to make a political point about immigration, irresponsibly connecting the deadly events to terrorism without any details. Many Fox & Friends viewers are indeed eager to make that same connection as well, despite any reports that have confirmed it.

It may very well be a part of a “jihadist” terror attack, but responsible outlets should not make that suggestion before reliable reporting on the facts has emerged. But Fox & Friends is not known for its reliable reporting of facts. It’s the top-rated morning show because of the sort of preemptive outrage on display in this clip above.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.