‘Nightmare!’ CNN Anchors Stunned at Story of Ecuadoran Woman Who Was Declared Dead and Awoke Inside Coffin at Her Own Funeral

Truly a nightmare scenario: being mistakenly declared dead only to wake up inside a coffin. That’s what reportedly happened to an Ecuadorean woman and the CNN News Central anchors were — understandably — stunned by the story.

CNN business correspondent and guest anchor Rahel Solomon reported the story as an “absolutely jaw-dropping discovery,” describing how a 76-year-0ld Ecuadorean woman named Bella Montoya was declared dead at a hospital but then “found to be alive and knocking on her coffin during her own wake.”

“A state investigation is now under way,” said Solomon. “Apparently, her son said it was five hours into the wake when she started knocking on her coffin.”

“I mean — nightmare!” she added, speaking for basically all of humanity.

“It’s one of the main requirements, I think, umm, to actually be dead,” said her co-anchor John Berman. “I mean –”

“A lot of questions,” said Solomon.

“I’m so glad she’s okay, but it’s very odd,” Berman continued. “It’s like a bad Monty Python sketch there. A lot of questions about that.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com