NIH Director Supports Businesses Requiring Proof of Vaccination: ‘Anything We Can Do to Encourage Reluctant Folks’

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins gave his approval to businesses asking people for proof of vaccination as the coronavirus Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States.

Francis spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, where he defended the Biden administration’s renewed support for wearing face masks as a means to reduce transmission of covid-19.

Tapper noted that some businesses are enacting policies that not only require their employees to be vaccinated, but their customers as well. This led him to ask, “Do you think, as a public health measure, it would be good for more businesses to require vaccine credentials in order to have vaccinated customers?”

“As a public health person who wants to see this pandemic end, yes,” Collins answered. “I think anything we can do to encourage reluctant folks to get vaccinated because they’ll want to be part of these public events, that’s a good thing.”

Collins continued by expressing his support for the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate to federal employees, as well as the businesses requiring their staff to get inoculated.

“All of those steps I think are in the right direction,” he said. “Maybe that’s what it will take for some of those who have still been a little reluctant to say ‘Okay, it’s time.’ The data will support that decision. They are making the right choice for their own safety, but sometimes it takes a nudge.”

Tapper followed up by asking if Collins supports airlines requiring their flyers to be vaccinated before letting them onto the plane.

“I think that’s up to the airlines,” Collins said. “I do think a case could be made for that, and that would be another incentive for some of those who are reluctant, and people wouldn’t be surprised, I think, to see that start to happen.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com