Comic Nikki Glaser went all-in as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, laying into a slew of politicians one after the other in a “Speed Roast” during a brutal and NSFW monologue.

Glaser is most famous for her participation in the Comedy Central celebrity roasts, but during her guest monologue on Thursday she said she thought it would be “appropriate to roast some politicians.”

And she did exactly that, starting with Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

“What can you say about Donald Trump that he hasn’t already heard at this point?” said Glaser to start. “Oh, I know! ‘Yes I’d love to have sex with you.'”

She hit Biden’s age: “If he gets a second term, it’s actually very exciting. He’ll be the first president in his eighties and the first president to be assassinated by a slick bathtub.”

She said the last VP is “so boring and white CBS just picked him up for three more seasons.”

Glaser offered a PSA on the current VP.

“Listen, I know we’re having fun right now, but on a serious note, I do want to say, Kamala Harris is still missing. And if you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact her parents, they miss her,” said Glaser. “We don’t, but they do.”

“I have a theory though that we haven’t seen much of the vice president lately because she’s sentenced herself to jail. I think she just missed the rush of putting an innocent person behind bars,” she added, to a few audience groans. “Have you done it? It feels great.”

She went on to brutally roast “grandma against interracial marriage” Lindsey Graham, praise the “embalmers” for doing a “really good job” on Nancy Pelosi, hit Matt Gaetz as the “only guy whose forehead is taller than all his girlfriends,” and said of Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s swatting, “it really couldn’t have happened to a dumber bitch.”

