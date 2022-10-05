Nikki Haley Claims She Gained 50,000 Twitter Followers After Musk News ‘Because They Suddenly Removed the Algorithms’

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley claimed on Fox News Wednesday she received approximately 50,000 new Twitter followers after Elon Musk announced his intention to purchase the social media platform back in April.

According to Haley, the why behind this boost is that mysterious algorithms were removed from Twitter.

In a segment on Fox News’ Outnumbered covering outraged reactions and concerns Donald Trump could return to Twitter after news Musk is finally willing to go through with his purchase, Haley made her claim, citing algorithms being removed from the platform as behind the increase in followers.

“What they are afraid of is that this actually becomes transparent,” Haley said. “Right when the word came out that Musk was going to do this initially, my numbers grew by tens of thousands, like I think it was like 50,000 in a week, and it’s because they suddenly removed the algorithms, right? We all know what it’s like.”

It’s unclear what algorithms Haley is talking about.

Musk announced his desire to buy Twitter on April 13. The Wayback Machine has some select screenshots of Haley’s Twitter account, which show that on April 11, Haley was sporting around 711,000 followers. By April 27, her numbers increased to approximately 734,000 followers.

That’s not 50,000 followers, but it is a 3 percent increase of her follower count.

Brian Kilmeade also said he gained followers after the initial announcement, though nowhere near Haley’s 50,000 claim.

Haley called for Musk to make Twitter’s algorithms “transparent” and warned about “bots” on the platform.

The former ambassador said she hopes Musk stars “to focus on getting rid of the bots because we don’t need China or Russia or Taiwan sitting there dictating the debate that’s happening on Twitter.”

When asked to jump in on the subject, Kilmeade joked he doesn’t mind “bot” followers so much, saying he felt better when he had more of them.

“I don’t mind because I liked feeling more important when I had those thousands of extra bots,” he said.

