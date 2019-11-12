Nikki Haley went on a tear against “Anonymous” during an appearance on Fox News this afternoon.

Dana Perino started out by asking about the rumors she’s positioning herself as a potential new VP pick for the president.

Haley said that Trump and Mike Pence are a great ticket, calling Pence “the right partner from the president.”

At one point Perino brought up the anonymous Trump administration official who penned that infamous op-ed last year and has a book coming out this month.

“Would you at all be surprised if it was someone that you knew?” Perino asked.

“I don’t know what to think about Anonymous,” Haley said. “When I think about it, it’s really offensive to me because here you’ve got a person hiding behind a curtain just throwing stones and I think it’s arrogant, it’s cowardly, and I don’t know what the endgame is. But my issue is if it was that important, show us your face, show us your voice, and stand in front of the world and say what you’re going to say. But to really hide behind a curtain like this, why would anybody trust Anonymous?”

Perino asked if she found it “offensive” when people speculated she was Anonymous.

Haley called the anonymous op-ed offensive and said this person was trying to cause an unnecessary stir that was ultimately “disrespectful” to the work they were doing.

