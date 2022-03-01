Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tore into both Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden while on Fox News Tuesday.

Haley, in an interview with Harris Faulkner, praised Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and argued for the European Union to accept Ukraine as a member.

“Well, I think it helps him because it infuriates Russia, right? It puts more pressure on Putin and lets Putin know that more of the world is with him. They absolutely should let him in the E.U. That’s a European decision.”

“If you want to talk about courage, might, and inspiration, how do you not let the Ukraine into the E.U. Europeans will really think that way,” Haley concluded.

Haley then went on to excoriate Putin and make the case for why the United Nations should kick out Russia from the General Assembly:

We have watched him poison opponents in England and watched him allow chemical weapons in Syria and watched him do horrific acts over the years, bringing down the Malaysian airplane. We have watched all this. This should be no surprise to any of us.

Haley continued, by arguing that Biden has shown deference on the world stage to America’s enemies.

“First of all, there is a lot we should be doing. I think that Biden chose to get back into the Human Rights Council, you are sitting shoulder to shoulder with Russia. Either you kick Russia off the Human Rights Council or the U.S. gets out of the Human Rights Council, which we did in the very beginning,” Haley continued.

“Secondly you are sitting in Iran negotiations. You are sitting shoulder to shoulder with Russia and China. Do you really want to do deal with our enemies? I don’t think so,” she concluded.

“When you talk about the U.N. Security council, absolutely I would be railing right now too, one, not allow Russia on the Security Council. Two, not allow Russia in the General Assembly. They should be — they shouldn’t even get observer status at this point. This is all-out war and we should be treating them like the criminals that they are,” she argued, insisting that Russia be kicked out of the UN.

Haley went on to slam Biden for reaching out to China to help with the current crisis in Ukraine.

“The idea that Biden would go ask China for help with Russia sickens me to my core. When you go to one enemy to get help with the other enemy, do you know how weak that looks?” Haley questioned.

“We have got to stop all of this embarrassment. At some point, learn the fact that when tyrants say they are going to do something, we should learn the lesson that they will do it. Russia said they would invade in Ukraine. They’re doing it,” Haley went on.

“China said they would take over Hong Kong. They’ve done it. Russia says they want Poland and the Baltics next. China said they want Taiwan next. Iran says they want to destroy Israel. We need to take these evil dictators at their word because they are serious,” she concluded. “God help us if we don’t take them seriously now because we’re watching our mistakes happen.”

Watch the full clip above, via Fox News

