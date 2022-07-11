Nina Jankowicz Claims She’s Never Posted Disinformation and Calling Hunter Biden Laptop a ‘Trump Campaign Product’ Was ‘Just Sharing News’

Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the now-paused Disinformation Governance Board, is continuing to claim she was a victim of disinformation and said any examples critics have used to accuse her of pushing disinformation were simply her “sharing news” — a claim CNN’s Brian Stelter swallowed without offering pushback.

During a Sunday appearance on Reliable Sources, Jankowicz covered her short period as the head of the Disinformation Board before she resigned amidst waves of criticism and concern over past political comments. Jankowicz said she has “misgivings about the way things went down” and claimed she was “not allowed to speak” on her own behalf at the time.

Stelter asserted that the “Orwellian” name of the Disinformation Board did not help matters, but Jankowicz said there is “no foundation” to the idea that the board would have been policing speech or would be any sort of version of George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth from 1984.

Jankowicz insisted she is a victim of disinformation and claimed to have never shared disinformation herself, something Stelter did not challenge as he brought up no examples of problematic past tweets or comments from the author.

I did not post disinformation. The folks that are honing in on tweets that I sent in 2016 when I had fewer than a 1000 Twitter followers — I was just sharing information about a presidential election as it was happening as millions of other Americans were doing, using their right to freedom of speech. That wasn’t disinformation, right? It was just sharing news.

Jankowicz did specifically bring up the issue of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story. At the time of publication, many critics dismissed or cast doubt on the story, though the contents of Biden’s laptop were confirmed much later by the New York Times. Jankowicz said she was simply “live tweeting a debate” and sharing news and her comments about Biden have been “totally stripped out of context.”

Critics have taken issue with numerous past Jankowicz posts, including tweets where she appears to buy into dubious claims about Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The tweets can be viewed below, as captured by the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy.

Jankowicz: “I did not post disinfo… I was just sharing info about a presidential election…That wasn’t disinfo, it was just sharing news.” Here’s Nina pushing bullshit AlfaBank / Trump / Russia claims, which she says were just news & info, & not disinfo.https://t.co/CIvWc8Wl75 pic.twitter.com/0Si3yDWdiD — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 10, 2022

On Biden’s laptop, Jankowicz referred to the story as a “Trump campaign product” in comments made to the Associated Press in October, 2020.

“We should view it as a Trump campaign product,” she said at the time.

In a tweet made that same month, she referred to the repair shop owner who turned over the abandoned laptop from the president’s son as a “fairy tale.”

Nina shared story “casting yet more doubt on the provenance of the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story” & tweeted “the emails don’t need to be altered to be part of an influence campaign” & dismissed the “fairly tale about a laptop repair shop” on Oct. 22, 2020.https://t.co/DE107BbFX6 pic.twitter.com/5rfQhw1Hjt — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 10, 2022

Stelter brought up none of this during his approximately eight minutes with Jankowicz — who insisted the Disinformation Governance Board would have actually helped “protect civil liberties.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com