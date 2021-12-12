Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz, on Sunday, took a swipe at critics while paying tribute to newly-departing network stalwart Chris Wallace.

In a brief commentary during the waning moments of his weekly program MediaBuzz, Kurtz delivered a glowing salute to his now-former colleague.

“I’ve known and respected Chris for a very long time — back to the days when he was at ABC and NBC,” Kurtz said. “He is the most tenacious interviewer in the television business, based on intense preparation and plain old persistence. He has the kind of seasoned judgment that only comes from so many years of covering political issues, and he may be the best debate moderator ever.”

Kurtz went on to cite Wallace as a singularly bipartisan broadcaster and jabbed at those who argue otherwise.

“In the era of hyper-polarization, Chris Wallace has been equally tough on Democrats and Republicans — no matter what some partisans may say,” Kurtz said.

The MediaBuzz host added, “This is a major loss for Fox News. No question about it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

