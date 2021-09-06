‘No One’s Lining Up for Bette’: Fox News Contributor Mocks Bette Midler’s Call for Sex Boycott Over Abortion Rights

Last week, actress Bette Midler responded to Texas’s new anti-abortion law that recently went into effect. The legislation essentially bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, and incentivizes private citizens to sue those they suspect aided women in getting abortions after that time.

The 75-year-old fired off a terse tweet in which she suggested that women should refuse to have sex until Congress codifies abortion rights into law.

I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 3, 2021

On Monday night, Fox News contributor and former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy gave his take while joining his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy who was guest-hosting Primetime.

Campos-Duffy read Midler’s tweet and asked her significant other, “What say you, Sean?”

“The less lefty pregnancies means the less lefty kids, right?” her husband replied.

“We’re already out-producing left Democrats anyway on the children front,” said Campos-Duffy.

“Absolutely,” said Duffy. “But I also think that if the strike only applies to Bette Midler, I don’t think there’s any man in Texas who’s gonna disagree with this ban. They’re like, ‘Of course we’ll take that ban every day of the week.’ No one’s lining up for Bette.”

Campos-Duffy asked, “Do you think Democrat woman are lining up for this?”

“I don’t think so in Texas,” he said. “But you never know. I hope not.”

