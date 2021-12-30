No Powerball Winner Means Big New Year’s Jackpot, But CNN Notes You’d Have More Luck With a Meteorite or a Pogo Stick

No one won the Dec. 29 Powerball drawing, rolling the prize money over until the next drawing on New Year’s Day. CNN’s Alisyn Camerota reported on this news, along with some surprising statistical information on just how low the odds of winning that big jackpot truly are.

“No one had the lucky Powerball numbers last night,” said Camerota near the end of Thursday afternoon’s CNN Newsroom broadcast, with the prize now up to $483 million.

With the next drawing on Saturday night, Jan. 1, it was the “perfect way to ring in the New Year,” she added.

However, there was a huge catch — the odds are not in your favor.

Powerball estimated the chances of winning the jackpot were a whopping 1 in 292 million, reported Camerota.

“Statisticians who apparently have a lot of time on their hands say that you’re much more likely to be hit by a meteorite, win an Olympic gold medal, or go to the ER with a pogo stick-related injury.”

“First of all why is that one so rare? And I guess I have a chance at a gold medal,” she quipped. “Good to know.”

According to the Powerball website, the jackpot is up to $500 million as of 5:00 pm ET. We’re still working on a calculation of the odds of winning a gold medal for being hit by a meteorite while on a pogo stick.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com