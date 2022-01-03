‘No, Sandy. I Do Not Want to Sleep with You’: Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson Chuckle at AOC Over ‘Sexual Frustrations’ Tweet

Candace Owens mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Monday after the latter claimed that people who criticized her recent trip to south Florida were sexually frustrated Republicans.

Ocasio-Cortez took a beating online for visiting Florida with her boyfriend last week. Most of the criticism stemmed from the fact that New York, where the congresswoman lives, still has a significant number of Covid restrictions in place. By contrast, Florida remains more or less open.

When repeatedly reminded of that fact over the weekend, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to defend herself.

In response to a tweet from former Newsmax TV host and Trump administration advisor Steve Cortes, the New York Democrat fired off a tweet that had CNN panelists still laughing on Monday.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted. “Ya creepy weirdos.”

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who could barely contain his laughter when reading tweet, welcomed Owens on his show where he asked her for her reaction

“Listen, I saw this and I actually couldn’t believe my eyes and I tried to create a sober analysis of what made her tweet that, and by the way, it got worse,” Owens said. “She had a second tweet that said there are sexual frustrations that underpin Republicans’ critiques of me, their fixation on me, so she’s really actually creating a sexual narrative.”

Owens then theorized that Ocasio-Cortez was drunk when she posted the tweet.

“I think alcohol loosens your inhibitions and I think that she was about ten margaritas deep in Miami enjoying the free state of Florida and she wrote something that was honestly just filth,” Owens said. “I mean, how bizarre and immature is it for any person, any person that wants to be taken seriously as an adult, to look at a fair critique of them as an elected official who has been barking about how Florida is doing every thing wrong, how that Ron DeSantis is, to see this critique it off her back well, you know what, you just want to sleep with me.”

Owens later told Carlson’s viewers that she is not sexually attracted to Ocasio-Cortez.

“It’s so bratty and so immature and it’s so disgusting to even think about. And let me just say in case there’s any confusions,” Owens said. “I have a lot of critiques of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I’ve had a lot of critiques since the very beginning. No, Sandy, I do not want to sleep with you.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com