‘No, You’re Not Right!’ Fox News Hosts Spar Over Climate Change Action, John Kerry’s Travel Habits

Fox News host Harris Faulkner flashed with liberal contributor Marie Harf on Monday’s Outnumbered as the two debated the use of private jets by climate activists like climate czar John Kerry while he battles global warming.

Harf, a former State Department spokesperson who has worked with Kerry, argued that one can not like or even dismiss Kerry, but that doesn’t make his arguments for battling climate change through government means any less relevant.

“We have to address this and you may not like John Kerry, but his message is one we have to listen to,” she said.

Faulkner rejected this and told Harf it’s people on her side of the political aisle like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who cause panics with their extreme predictions and quickly turn people off from the subject of climate change.

“There are a lot of people on your side of the aisle that have been saying the sky is falling with no direct way to keep it from hitting the ground and by the way, it isn’t falling. Things are changing. The world is always changing,” Faulkner said.

Harf pushed back, saying, “It’s falling actually. This climate is going to change life as we know.”

“Marie, when you panic people, you don’t inspire them to change. You don’t give them transitions,” Faulkner said.

She then accused of the left of again causing a panic with their climate change predictions, citing Ocasio-Cortez saying in 2019 that many in her generation and younger fear the world could end in 12 years if climate change is not addressed.

Watch above via Fox News.

