MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday slammed Republicans who downplay the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I was in the White House on 9/11, and I experienced the trauma of being told by secret service to take off my shoes and run. Nobody told me that 9/11 was a tourist visit,” Wallace said on her show Deadline: White House. Wallace served in George W. Bush’s White House as the director of media affairs and was evacuated as the country was attacked on September 11th, 2001.

Wallace was referring to comments by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who said earlier this year, “You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

Wallace went on to say, “Nobody made fun of me or told me to put on my big girl pants when I went to the White House doctor, who was not Ronny Jackson six months later and said I couldn’t sleep. No one delegitimized my trauma because no one delegitimized what I had lived through.”

“This group of Capitol Hill staffers has the excruciating task of getting through their trauma,” she continued. “One of the two parties on Capitol Hill denying that it ever occurred.”

