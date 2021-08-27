‘Nobody Wants a Repeat of Jan. 6’: Officials Reportedly Considering Reinstalling Capitol Fencing Over Concerns About Upcoming Right-Wing Rally

With the upcoming anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and a right-wing rally planned for Sept. 18, officials are seriously considering reinstalling fencing and other security fortifications at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report by CNN.

“The Capitol is always a target,” CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona told host Jake Tapper, ” but there are heightened security concerns right now from both lawmakers and law enforcement officials ahead of this rally,” which is being planned by a former campaign staffer for former President Donald Trump to show support for the alleged insurrectionists who were jailed for charges based on the riot on Jan. 6.

The local D.C. Metropolitan Police Department would be “fully activated” that weekend, said Zanona, including civil disturbance units, and the Capitol Police were making their own preparations, expecting this event to attract far-right extremists and recognizing the “potential for violence and unrest.”

Zanona reported that “so far, only 300 people have told the event organizer that they plan to attend,” and the rally is scheduled for Saturday, when the House will be in recess, so there are hopes the event will stay peaceful, as many demonstrations have been in the past.

However, she continued, Capitol Hill was “still reeling” from both the Jan. 6 insurrection and the recent bomb scare.

“Democrats, in particular, are getting worried about the rhetoric that they are still hearing from their Republican colleagues, who continue to spread and embrace Trump’s lies about the election,” said Zanona. “They are amplifying their warnings that that type of language can really lead to more political violence.”

“The bottom line,” said Zanona, was that “no one wants to be alarmist or overly alarmist, but they are on high alert, and they are taking every precautionary step that they can, because nobody wants a repeat of January 6th.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

