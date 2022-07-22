Fox News host Harris Faulkner cut off liberal guest Laura Fink as after Fink called out Fox’s coverage of former President Donald Trump‘s Covid illness versus President Joe Biden’s.

On Friday’s edition of Fox News’s The Faulkner Focus, Fink — a Democratic strategist and frequent guest on the network — was joined by conservative guest Cassie Smedile to discuss a variety of issues, including the news that Biden tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday morning.

The premise of the segment was that the media coverage of Biden’s illness has been markedly different than coverage of Trump’s, a segment during which Smedile actually slammed the “divisiveness” other outlets that she said “wedged President Trump into their coverage” — a rare wedge within a wedge.

Fink pointed out that “the critique came from the right, so that, the divisiveness, started there,” and added “it would be really hard to argue that they’re being easy on Biden because the critique of Biden is day in and day out. So it’s really, it is difficult to argue that somehow the media are going easy on him.”

She also pointed out several key differences between when Trump contracted Covid — at which time his medical team held press conferences at which they told what turned out to be verifiable lies about Trump’s condition — and now.

“This was a much more deadly disease. We didn’t have vaccines. And the White House, the Trump White House, was putting out conflicting information. You know, when did he get diagnosed with the virus? What treatments were, was he receiving? What was his condition as after he went to Walter Reed?” Fink said, as Faulkner jumped in.

HARRIS FAULKNER: And you don’t think that’s happening now? LAURA FINK: The White House itself was putting out conflicting statements which, you know, generates mistrust. HARRIS FAULKNER: You don’t think that’s what’s happening now? It happened to Dr. Jha yesterday. It happened to Karine Jean-Pierre yesterday as she stood at the lectern in the White House. Look, there should be contact tracing around the president of the United States. Maybe they don’t have the resources to do it for millions of people who keep contracting this, this virus. But you got to do it around the man at the top. And so to be kind of shoved off by the doctor at the podium yesterday with, “Oh, what do you want within minutes? I mean, that’s ridiculous. And they are conflicted — LAURA FINK: Did you talk about this with Trump? Because I don’t think you did. If you were concerned about contact tracing, I don’t remember it being talked about. HARRIS FAULKNER: They gave it to us. We Knew who was in the Rose Garden. They told us what those answers were. They told us who was being tested at the time. Don’t you remember? Like, my simple question is — LAURA FINK: I don’t remember seeing that. But what I do say is this. What I do say is this. It’s interesting that the concern is now and not then. And to me, I think if you’re going to criticize, you’ve got to criticize both sides. And again, wanna talk about divisive —

Faulkner’s claim was false, the Trump White House did not conduct contact tracing, while Dr. Ashish Jha updated reporters at a briefing within hours of the news, at which he told reporters “The White House Medical Unit is conducting right now a contact tracing, and they are contacting every single person who meets the CDC definition of a potentially close contact.”

With that, Faulkner cut off her guest by saying “Then let’s do that. I’m going to give Cassie the last word.”

Smedile used that opportunity to claim, with appropriate vagueness, that “I think there was plenty of information being given,” and to praise Trump for “Operation Warp Speed.”

“And let me say this,” Fink began, attempting to correct Smedile’s earlier suggestion that the media wished Trump ill.

“Nope! Gotta move on!” Faulkner said, as Fink added “They absolutely wished him well.” Faulkner and her two guests then moved on to the next topic.

Watch above via Fox News.

