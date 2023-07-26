‘Not an Independent Investigation’: Fox’s McCarthy Claims Hunter Biden Got Plea Deal ‘Because of Political Reasons’

Fox News legal analyst Andy McCarthy raised major questions about the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden — questions he answered with tough conclusions for the Department of Justice.

The son of President Joe Biden is scheduled for arraignment in a Delaware court Wednesday morning, where he will plea guilty to misdemeanor charges of tax evasion and lying about a gun permit.

The House GOP is undergoing a deep dive into what they allege to be corruption and conspiracy, suggesting that the Biden family was taking money from foreign entities for favorable deals. However, they have not yet provided reliable evidence indicating validity.

In this context, McCarthy, a well-respected conservative legal mind known for analysis that occasionally crosses partisan lines, was asked by Bill Hemmer to opine on the news of the day.

“Why on earth would you give Hunter Biden a discount plea at this point in the investigation when the investigation’s ongoing?” McCarthy asked. “He looks like he’s one of the main culprits.”

When Hemmer pressed for an answer, McCarthy did not demur, saying, ” It can only be answered by the fact that it’s not an independent investigation he’s getting because of political reasons. He’s getting favorable treatment.”

Hemmer: Good morning to you. As we await what happens inside the courtroom, we’re watching our emails to try and figure it out. There are no cameras inside there today. What about that last point that Jonathan Turley was making? McCarthy: Yeah, I not only agree with what Jonathan said, let me try to broaden this out a little bit. So what we’re hearing, at least what we’re being told, there may be a big difference between those things. Right. But we’re being told there’s a continuing investigation. Devon Archer is supposed to testify, Devin Archer being Hunter’s partner in a lot of these business dealings, particularly the foreign business dealings. He’s going to testify behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee on Monday. But what we’re told is that he’s probably already testified in front of a grand jury. And the FBI keeps saying there’s information that they can’t share with the committee because there’s an ongoing investigation. The U.S. attorney in Delaware, when he was pressed for information, said he couldn’t give up information because there’s still an ongoing investigation. We know that they’ve gotten this information from this informant that the IRS agents weren’t told about, that there was a $10 million bribe in connection with Burisma. So here’s my question. If there’s a continuing investigation and we’re talking about bribery of this nature and we’re talking about millions and millions of dollars in foreign payments coming in to the Biden family coffers, from people connected to regimes that are corrupt and anti-American, and all of this is still under investigation. Why on earth would you give Hunter Biden a discount plea at this point in the investigation when the investigation’s ongoing? You and he looks like he’s one of the main culprits. Hemmer: Can you answer your own question, Andy? McCarthy: It can only be answered by the fact that it’s not an independent investigation he’s getting because of political reasons. He’s getting favorable treatment. You just spoke to Jonathan about Merrick Garland’s role. One of the things I point out, he doesn’t have the luxury of sitting in the peanut gallery. He can’t sit back and say like he’s a spectator. And these things are going on in the Justice Department beyond his control. The central problem with the Hunter Biden investigation and the broader Biden family investigation is there’s a profound conflict of interest which prevents the Biden Justice Department. What should prevent them ethically from investigating the president’s son in conduct that the president himself is implicated in? So it’s a screaming, neon-blinking situation where you would have a special counsel under the Justice Department regulations. It’s the attorney general who has to appoint the special counsel. He’s got to find that there’s something serious to be investigated, and there’s a conflict of interest that prevents the Justice Department from investigating it in the normal course in your watch. So, again, where is Merrick Garland?

