‘Not Everybody in West Virginia Has a Houseboat’: CNN’s Acosta and Hoover React to Manchin’s Build Back Better Vote Decision

CNN’s Jim Acosta and political commentator Margaret Hoover discussed on Sunday Sen. Joe Manchin‘s announcement that he would vote “no” on the Build Back Better Act, following an interview by Charlamagne tha God in which he asked whether Biden or Manchin was the “real president.”

Acosta referenced Charlamagne tha God’s tense Comedy Central interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, which took place before Manchin’s announcement.

“Maybe we’ll call him Charlamagne tha Prophet because he sort of called this thing,” Acosta said.

Hoover responded, “What he was pointing out, though, and what she was understandably defensive about, is that in the public eye Joe Biden has been missing from the negotiations.”

Hoover went on to reference her work in the George W. Bush administration, saying, “When you’re a president who wants something legislatively, you hit the road and you rally the American people to your cause.”

“And Joe Biden hasn’t done that,” she continued. “So people are wondering where he is. And that’s why I think, look, if you [want] a signature legislative achievement, you have to be able to do things and demonstrate that you’re invested in. The public doesn’t see that.”

Acosta then chimed in, arguing that Manchin did “mislead a lot of people in his party for many, many months.”

“Yes, he may represent a MAGA state now and so on, but not everybody in West Virginia has a houseboat,” Acosta added, referring to Manchin’s docked D.C. residence.

Watch above, via CNN

