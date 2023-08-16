‘Not Happening’: CNN Legal Analyst Says There’s ‘No Planet on Which’ Trump’s Case Will Be Tried When D.A. Wants

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig claimed on Wednesday that there was no chance former President Donald Trump’s case in Georgia would go to trial in March despite the suggestion by District Attorney Fani Willis.

Honig told CNN host Anderson Cooper, “There is no planet on which this case will be tried in March, due to the logjam that we just saw.”

He explained:

Now we see all of these four different indictments and they’re all jockeying for very limited trial space, but the D.A. has asked to try this in March. First of all, there is an ongoing racketeering trial right now that the D.A.’s office is handling in Georgia. They are still choosing a jury, they’re seven months in. I know that sounds unbelievable, but state jury selection is way slower than in federal cases. So, even if they start in March, they’d still be picking a jury on election day, so that is not happening. I understand what the D.A. is doing, she’s doing what prosecutors are trained to do, you always say, “We are ready to go, any day, we want to try everyone all together,” but March is not happening for this case.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Michael J. Moore, agreed and noted that it was also unlikely there would still be 19 defendants by the time the case went to trial.

“There’s not a chance. There’ll be people who flip, who cooperate, plead out. There may be people she decides to get rid of because it complicates the case. I mean there could be a number of reasons,” he said. “There won’t be 19 defendants sitting in the courtroom and because there’s 19, that’s one of the reasons there’s no possible way that she’s gonna go to trial in March.”

Moore suggested, “I mean, this is sort of a PR move I think on her part. I think it throws gas to Trump to say, ‘Look, why are they treating me different than every other criminal defendant in Fulton County? Why are they rushing my case?'”

Watch above via CNN.

