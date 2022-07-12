‘Not Just a Fake, She’s a Phony’: New Ad Wrecks AZ Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake Over Drag Queen Hypocrisy Blow-Up

The American Focus PAC put out a new ad against Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R), and it put a major spotlight on her accusations of politically-expedient hypocrisy.

The ad centers around a drag queen sitting in front of a mirror getting ready for a show, and she says “a drag queen knows a fake when we see one, like Kari Lake.” The ad proceeds to delve into Lake’s previous alignment with Democrats before she reinvented herself as a pro-Trump Republican.

“She pretends to be an ‘America First’ Republican,” the drag queen says, “but Barack Obama’s speeches ‘enthralled’ her, and his liberal Supreme Court pick was a ‘very good justice.'”

The broader theme of the video was clearly gravitated around Lake’s recurring controversy over her past friendship with drag queen Richard Stevens. Lake has been lashing out at Stevens ever since he called her out for attending drag shows before embracing anti-LGBTQ talking points in order to pander for votes.

The ad capitalized on all of that in a stinging indictment:

When Kari attacked drag queens — even though she counted us as friends, went into our bars, invited us into her home — now missy pretends it never happened. That Kari Lake, she’s not just a fake. She’s a phony.

Watch above, via American Focus PAC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com