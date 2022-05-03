[jwvieo ID=SJgE4hAe]

Frequent viewers of CNN knew that this day would come, a day that the Supreme Court looked likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

They knew that because Cheif Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin had been warning viewers about the real threat of overturning the landmark abortion rights decision given the heavy conservative tilt, the highest court moved following the appointment of justices by former President Donald Trump.

Toobin was even mocked for what some ridiculed as a “sky is falling” mantra for abortion rights activists, yet, here we are. It appears he was right all along, and so his further warning of what this decision, if, in fact, it proceeds into law, should not be taken lightly.

Politico released the leaked document written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito that, if finalized, would effectively end federal protection for women seeking abortion and instead will leave that decision up to states. Roughly 20 GOP-controlled states have already passed laws limiting abortions for their constituents, provided Roe v. Wade gets overturned.

Toobin warned that there is nothing in Alito’s argument that would prevent U.S. Congress from passing a bill outlawing abortions throughout the nation and a sitting president from signing it.

“The theme of the opinion is ‘we’ll let the states decide,'” Toobin concluded. “The other part that is implicit in that opinion is Congress. If Congress wanted to ban abortion tomorrow and the president wanted to sign it, I don’t see anything in that opinion draft opinion that would stop Congress from doing this.”

“So, the idea that, oh, well, this only affects the red states, that’s not true,” he added. “This is an invitation, in 2025, if there’s a Republican House and Republican Senate and Republican president, which is certainly more than possible, that Congress could ban abortions in the entire country. That’s invited in this opinion as well.”

