‘Not the Approach I Would Use’: Elizabeth Warren Rejects Biden’s Tax Holiday as Solution for High Gas Prices

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) spoke against President Joe Biden’s proposal for a gas tax holiday as a means of dealing with prices at the pump.

Warren gave an interview to CNN’s John Berman on Thursday morning, in which she offered her thoughts on efforts by Biden and Congress to deal with inflation, supply chain shortages, and rising interest rates. Warren mentioned “price gouging” from the oil industry, and Berman then asked for her thoughts on Biden calling for Congress to pass a three-month moratorium on the federal gas tax, along with similar suspensions from state and local governments.

Biden’s proposal has drawn skepticism — even among fellow Democrats — in terms of whether it would have a meaningful impact to help Americans save money. As for Warren, she sidestepped on the question in order to applaud Biden for taking a stand against the oil industry

“The president’s trying to deal with these problems directly and I think that’s the right way to go about it,” Warren said. “I think what we should be doing instead of trying to get short-term pieces in, is we need to look at the longer arc of what drives prices. And when it is price gouging, we need to give our administration more tools to deal with it. When it is that we don’t have enough workers, then let’s get child care out there…We have got a lot of tools at our disposal. Those are the tools we need to be using.”

Berman then asked Warren once again if she was a “yes” or “no” on the tax holiday idea.

“That’s not the approach I would use,” she answered. “I would use a more systemic approach.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com