‘Not the First Time That Tucker Has Begged a Biden for Help’: Jason Johnson Roasts Fox News Host Over Requests to Joe and Hunter

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson mocked Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the latter’s call for President Joe Biden to somehow stop a potential indictment of Donald Trump by Manhattan’s district attorney.

Alvin Bragg is reportedly mulling whether to indict Trump for falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment he allegedly made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Daniels says the money was meant to keep her silent over an affair she says she had with Trump.

On his show Tuesday night, Carlson appealed to the Biden administration.

“You’ve got to hope that for the sake of the country, the Biden White House which will be running against Trump, will put the country above partisanship and stop this,” Carlson said. “And that Merrick Garland at DOJ will issue a very public statement saying that this is wrong, which it is, and therefore preserve for our grandchildren our justice system.”

Filling in on Wednesday’s edition of The ReidOut, Johnson aired the clip with the aforementioned remarks.

The MSNBC pundit then made a crack about the time Carlson asked Hunter Biden to write his son a letter of recommendation to accompany his application to Georgetown.

“And remember, this is not the first time that Tucker has begged Biden for help,” Johnson said. “Remember, he went to Hunter Biden to help his son get into Georgetown.”

Carlson did not end up going to Georgetown.

As a topic, Hunter Biden has been a fixture in right-wing news media after he allegedly left a laptop at a computer repair shop in Delaware. The repairman made copies of its hard drive, videos and images from which have circulated and show Biden doing drugs and brandishing a firearm.

