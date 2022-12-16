‘Now They Are Disturbed?!’ Fox News Hosts Laugh Off UN Condemnation Of Musk Suspending Journalists

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade joined America Reports on Friday to discuss Elon Musk’s Thursday night suspension of several prominent journalists. While Kilmeade warned Musk against making it “easy” for his critics to ridicule Twitter, he and the other hosts were decidedly unimpressed with the United Nations condemning Musk for the suspensions.

After a lengthy discussion about the suspensions, Kilmeade offered Musk some advice.

“Just alleviate all this. Don’t give The New York Times, CNN, Washington Post a reason not to or to ridicule a platform he spent $44 billion for. Make them earn it,” Kilmeade argued, adding:

If they’re going to decide that Twitter’s no longer their thing, make it be on them. So don’t make this easy. Get that board, make it public, have a quick reaction team or set up a program or an algorithm to do it by.

“What do you think about Elon Musk by the way?” anchor Sandra Smith asked.

“I’m 100% for what he has done, it’s just transformational. I’ve been fascinated, what do you think about this, Sandra, I hope it doesn’t preempt your program, but when those hearings start, it’s no longer going to be a bunch of Republicans and Democrats who aren’t social media savvy talking to social media executives. It’s going to be this is what Twitter did,” Kilmeade replied, referencing likely upcoming GOP-led House hearings on big tech.

“This is what they told us they did. Now, Facebook, tell me what you did and tell me what you did. Google, tell me what else you’re doing YouTube and let me just and then you have complaints. Now all of a sudden you’re in the game, you look it around and you know that Twitter wasn’t the only one shadow banning putting their hand on the scale when it came to issues in Covid-19,” he continued, adding:

And also, the fact is, you, when you banned Pete Hegseth or Brian Kilmeade or Sandra Smith. Okay, but when you go take a Stanford doctor that has respect in the medical community around the globe, like Jay Bhattacharya and you ban him, don’t tell him you shadow beat him, you squelch him, you silence him or you silent him. That’s a huge issue. Where was the outrage from CNN and MSNBC on that? Yeah. Am I running out of time now?

“A bit. Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. Good to have you here. Happy holidays to you,” Smith then said.

As Smith and Kilmeade continued to close out the segment, Smith reported, “The UN is responding to this, by the way, and a tweet, John, saying that they’re deeply disturbed by the reports of journalists being arbitrarily suspended.”

“Now they are disturbed?!” interjected Kilmeade laughing.

“This is crazy,” he added.

“Every time Bryan stops talking, I think of the words that Walter Cronkite used to say, ‘And that’s the way it is,” jumped in anchor John Roberts as the trio laughed.

“What do you think about that?” jested Smith.

“Good thing my self-esteem is high because it’s really taken a beating?” replied Kilmeade as the segment ended with laughter.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com