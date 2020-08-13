White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien says President Donald Trump should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize because of the diplomatic breakthrough between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

O’Brien and Jared Kushner held a White House press briefing on Thursday after Trump announced that the two countries have reached an agreement to begin the process of normalizing international relations. The leaders of both countries offered appreciation to Trump in a joint statement, and the development means the UAE will join Egypt and Jordan as the third Arabian state to hold normal relations with Israel.

As O’Brein spoke about the agreement, he complimented Trump as a “great dealmaker” and said “I think history is going to remember the president as a great peacemaker.” After heaping further praise on Trump’s endeavors with the Middle East and North Korea, O’Brien said “it wouldn’t surprise me if the president’s eventually nominated for a Nobel prize.”

“Today’s work is an example of why he would be rightly considered and should be a frontrunner for the Nobel Peace Prize,” he concluded.

Earlier this year, in a foreign policy move that drew heavy criticism, Trump ordered the death of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani without notifying Congress nor providing evidence of an imminent attack. Furthermore, O’Brien’s predecessor, John Bolton, ripped Trump’s approach to North Korea and said in his book that the president’s diplomatic efforts with them were a failure.

