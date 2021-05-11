One day ahead of the vote to oust one of their leaders from her position, a new report says there’s growing unrest in the ranks among the GOP House caucus over the whole episode.

According to Tuesday’s edition of Politico Playbook, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is facing backlash from House Republicans for his push to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership. Playbook reports that the move is being viewed by some GOP members (and not just moderate “Adam Kinzinger types,” Politico reports) as McCarthy throwing his own colleague to the “MAGA wolves” to secure the backing of former President Donald Trump in his potential bid for speaker in 2022.

“Kevin McCarthy has pissed off enough members of his own conference that he’s going to have to go back to his former days as a whip to try to figure out where his votes are [to become speaker],” an unnamed GOP member of Congress told Politico. The unidentified representative — whom Politico billed as a perceived McCarthy ally — added, “You have people like me — who are here to do the right thing for all the right reasons and have an expectation of leadership — that are, shall we say, disgusted with the internal squabbling that results from having weak leadership. And it is weak leadership. Straight up.”

A senior aide to a conservative GOP House member also told Politico that McCarthy’s back-and-forth on whether or not the former president is complicit in the Capitol riot.

“He’s flip-flopped on [whether it’s] Trump’s fault, it’s not Trump’s fault. … It seems like he doesn’t have the backbone to lead,” the aide told Politico. “He bends to political pressure. It’s tough to do when you’re Speaker. You have to lead.”

McCarthy sent a letter to his GOP House colleagues Monday spelling out his reasons for setting the vote to oust Cheney.

“It’s clear that we need to make a change,” McCarthy wrote.

Based on the Politico report, the minority leader might want to be careful what he wishes for.

