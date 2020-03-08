NY Gov. Cuomo: ‘I’m Afraid That the Fear is Actually Outpacing the Facts’ on Coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on CNN today after the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the state was raised to 105, addressing both the response efforts and the public fears.

He told Fredricka Whitfield, “I’m afraid that the fear is actually outpacing the facts and we’re fighting the virus, but we’re also fighting this anxiety.”

“People need to take a step back, a deep breath, and actually understand what we’re looking at,” Cuomo added.

He said if the virus continues to spread, they will have to “take drastic containment measures,” with a particular focus on vulnerable elderly individuals.

At one point Cuomo said there’s this “tremendous anxiety” because people are “hearing mixed messages from the federal government,” particularly where the president is concerned.

You can watch above, via CNN.

