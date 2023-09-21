NY Gov. Kathy Hochul to Migrants: ‘If You’re Going to Leave Your Country, Go Somewhere Else’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) wants to send a clear message for migrants who might seek refuge in the Empire State: “Go somewhere else.”

In an appearance on CNN Primetime on Wednesday night, Hochul praised President Joe Biden for offering the ability to work to 470,000 Venezuelan migrants, describing it as a “good approach.”

But she also emphasized the importance of restricting the policy to those who arrived in the country before July 31 so as not to incentivize more migrants to make the journey north.

“You have to be certain that you’re not going to take a supportive policy that’s going to draw more people, because places like New York really are at capacity,” argued Hochul. She went on to expand on that thought:

They’re literally from around the world. West Africa, South and Central America — they’re coming from all over. But we have to let the word out that when you come to New York, we’re not going to have more hotel rooms. We don’t have capacity. So we have to also message properly that we’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else. But the smarter thing is to apply for asylum before you leave your country, and then you’ll have a different experience when you arrive. But we’re just trying to deal with the crises we have right now. We need to get people out of the shelters and into jobs.

Later in the interview, Hochul called for New York City’s right to shelter to be temporarily suspended.

“The original premise behind the right to shelter was for, started is for homeless men on the streets, people who are experiencing AIDS. Then it was expanded to families. That is the right thing to do,” explained Hochul. “But never was it envisioned that this would be an unlimited, universal right or obligation on the city to have to house literally the entire world.”

Watch above via CNN.

