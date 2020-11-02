Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for Joe Biden in Georgia Monday afternoon, going off on President Donald Trump again on the coronavirus pandemic but also responding to the “Fire Fauci” chants that broke out at the president’s Sunday night rally.

Trump continued to insist at his rally that the U.S. is “rounding the turn” on the virus — a statement very much at odds with the warnings Fauci gave in a Washington Post interview late last week — before mocking the media coverage of the pandemic.

Despite continuing concerns about the coronavirus and spikes in a number of states, Trump again claimed “November 4th, you won’t hear too much about it.” Suddenly chants of “Fire Fauci!’ broke out.

In response, Trump said, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait till a little bit after the election.”

During his speech in Atlanta, Obama said, “What’s Trump’s closing argument right now? Last night, on his covid spreader tour — he’s going around spreading covid, he’s like a carrier because he cares more than having big crowds than he does about keeping people safe — he told his supporters don’t tell anybody, but he’s going to fire Dr. Fauci after the election.”

He continued:

“So just in case you were worried that Trump had been taking covid too seriously, he’s stated publicly he’s going to fire the one person in this administration, a carryover… He helped me deal with ebola and H1N1, was one of the people who was at the front lines of dealing with HIV/AIDS, one of the world’s leading experts on infectious disease, one of the few people in this administration who’s been taking this seriously all along, and what’d he say? His second-term plan is to fire that guy! I mean, they’ve already said they’re not going to contain the pandemic. Now they want to fire the one person that could actually help them contain the pandemic!”

