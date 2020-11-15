Former President Barack Obama spoke to Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning, where he stated during President Donald Trump’s tenure, he didn’t take many of the things Trump touted “personally or seriously.”

“President Obama’s successor was Donald Trump; some have seen Mr. Trump’s victory, in part, as a backlash to the Obama presidency,” King stated said in the report

She remarked to Obama, “Donald Trump often raises eyebrows when he says he’s done more for Black America and people of color than Abraham Lincoln.”

“Yes,” Obama replied with a chuckle. “Yes, it does raise eyebrows, you are correct!”

“What do you think when you hear that?” King then asked Obama. “Do you take that as an insult to you or the work that you’ve done?”

“I think it’s fair to say that there are many things he says that I do not take personally or seriously, although I think they can often be destructive and harmful,” Obama replied.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]