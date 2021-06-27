Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded Sunday to arguments some Democrats have made defending the Senate filibuster.

Chuck Todd spoke with the New York Democrat Sunday and asked her about Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s recent op-ed opposing efforts to kill the filibuster, where she argued in part that it could come back to bite Democrats the next time they end up in the Senate minority, and then Republicans can easily get their agenda through.

“Is that a good enough defense to you of the filibuster?” Todd asked.

“No,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “It’s essentially an argument of saying, well, why do anything at all in case something in the future may change it.”

She said that political systems “all across the world pass legislation with majorities and they’re fine,” before arguing that “Democratic legislation, once enacted, is popular.”

“I do not believe in the defeatism of saying we will lose in the future and this will automatically mean that anything we do now is going to be reversed, so we might as well not do anything now,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “Our job is to legislate, our job is to help people, our job is to do as much as we can.”

Even if she conceded Sinema’s point about how it could backfire, Ocasio-Cortez asked, “wouldn’t it be better to get people health care and voting rights for three years instead of zero years?”

You can watch above, via NBC.

