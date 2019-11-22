CNN anchor John Berman ripped former National Security Advisor John Bolton over a cryptic tweet, telling him to “stop screwing around” and either “go sell your books” or “talk to Congress” about his role in the Ukraine plot that’s central to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Bolton has not tweeted since September 10, when he contradicted Trump’s account of his ouster by writing “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”

But his Twitter silence was broken Friday morning when he wrote “Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned……..”

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

That cryptic message didn’t sit well with Berman. On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Alisyn Camerota got word of Bolton’s tweet in her earpiece, and remarked “It’s fun to read things cold on the air, I find.”

After Camerota read the tweet aloud, a frustrated Berman said “Oh for the love of God, listen, seriously here…”

Panelist David Axelrod remarked that Bolton “just signed a $2 million book contract.”

“Can I just say, John Bolton, stop screwing around,” Berman said, adding “All right, at this point if you want to sell your books go sell your books, if you want to talk to Congress, talk to Congress.”

“He is selling his books there,” Camerota chimed in.

“But this isn’t a game. It’s not a game, it really isn’t a game,” Berman said, and added “Stay tuned to what? If you want to talk to Congress, raise your hand and say I’ll do it, if you’re never going to do it, say I’m never going to do it.”

Bolton is a key figure in the Ukraine plot, as he raised alarms within the administration over what he called a “drug deal” that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was “cooking up.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]