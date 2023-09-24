‘Oh, Stop!’ Clay Travis Snipes at Fox News Panelist Saying Trump Doesn’t Deserve a Pardon Because of Jan. 6

Outkick founder Clay Travis snapped at a rival Fox News panelist who brought up January 6 as a reason why President Joe Biden shouldn’t just pardon Donald Trump of all his federal charges.

Travis and Ameshia Cross faced off during a MediaBuzz panel where they compared and contrasted the former president’s legal problems to Hunter Biden’s. Even though President Joe Biden’s son was federally charged recently for gun crimes and making false statements, Travis stuck to the talking point that the Justice Department has been weaponized against conservatives.

From there, Travis said, “If Joe Biden was actually interested in being the person who he ran as, as president — a uniter, not a divider, a person who would restore a sense of decency to the White House — I actually think he should pardon Donald Trump on all charges in Washington, D.C., and on all charges in South Florida.

“Also pardon his own son,” Travis continued. “Go ahead and wipe this off the board because this is absurd and ridiculous. As much attention as you can give to Hunter Biden, I think the far bigger story for the Department of Justice is fact that Hunter Biden is a small part of what’s going on with Merrick Garland. They’re trying to put Donald Trump in prison for the rest of his life while he’s running to be president.”

As Travis lamented “We’ve never seen anything like this,” Cross replied “Trying to steal an election, we’ve never seen anything like it. We also have never seen anything in this country like January 6th…”

“Oh, stop!” Travis interrupted. “January 6 is like a pinprick of what happened during the BLM riots.”

“I let you talk,” Cross responded as Howard Kurtz told Travis to let her finish. “There was a sitting U.S. president who was calling into state offices across the country trying to nullify the votes of everyday Americans.

“There is no amount of a pardon that should come for a former president who, one: did not act like a president, and two: did not uphold the values of our democracy,” Cross concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

