CNN’s W. Kamau Bell met with two members of Antifa for his latest episode of United Shades of America, during which they discussed dismantling “genocidal violence” in the United States.

“Oh, Tucker’s gonna be so mad,” Bell cracked while introducing the segment titled Power of Protest— mocking the Fox News host for his previous criticisms of CNN and Bell, who he claimed was “literally promoting violence.”

Bell explained that Antifa is short for “anti-facist,” adding, “In 2020, many white Americans dealt with complicated feelings about the police for the first time. The right wing saw that and they did what they do, they pulled a bait and switch, and returned to an old Boogieman: Antifa.”

While sitting with the Antifa members, who wore face covering and glasses to hide their identities, Bell questioned if Antifa is an ideology or an organization, adding, “because you guys are actually a group.”

One member compared Antifa to knitters, noting that while there are knitting clubs, one can knit alone without engaging with others.

The analogy gained approval from Bell, who called it the best he had ever heard.

“So let’s talk about the other side because a lot of things that Antifa is credited with is violence,” Bell continued. “How do you feel about violence in the movement?

One member explained that those protesting in Portland, Oregon are from the city, adding, “we’re defending our community.”

The other member condemned groups like the Proud Boys for traveling into Portland to “commit violence here on our city streets,” claiming that portion of the narrative is “often left out.”

He went on to say that those protesting in Portland were putting themselves at risk to protect weaker community members.

“Look, this fighting for democracy and against fascism thing has always been a messy business,” Bell said in a voiceover while showing footage from several protests. “And, yes, people get hurt, property gets damaged, and things get confusing.”

The host then criticized the United States for celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. while glossing over the fact that he was assassinated at 39-years-old.

The Antifa members later explained that in addition to protesting, they do a significant amount of behind-the-scenes work, as they conduct research to identify and expose those saying violent or racist things on the internet.

“We can make someone’s life a little bit harder by publishing their job and hoping they get fired or have to find a new job,” one member said. “But those are temporary setbacks for them that make their organizing harder, and their organizing is work that intends to commit genocidal violence. So in the grand scheme of things, we think that’s worth it.”

The member went on to say that if Antifa successfully works to dismantle fascism, the group would happily cease to exist.

“That is the ultimate goal of anti-fascist groups — ultimately the end of fascism and great things come after that,” he added, prompting the other member to joke, “I would love to take up knitting.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]